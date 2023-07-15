Comparing Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) and Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Murphy Oil and Legacy Reserves’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $3.93 billion 1.56 $965.05 million $8.07 4.86 Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Reserves.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 4 8 0 2.67 Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Murphy Oil and Legacy Reserves, as reported by MarketBeat.

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus target price of $47.09, suggesting a potential upside of 20.13%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Legacy Reserves.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Legacy Reserves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 30.08% 19.42% 9.32% Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Legacy Reserves on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

