Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

CAG stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAG. Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 136.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 154.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

