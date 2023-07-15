Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Conagra Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
CAG stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on CAG. Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 136.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 154.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.