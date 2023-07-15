Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 385,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.04.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

NYSE O opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.76. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

The business also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.20%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

