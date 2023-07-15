Concord Wealth Partners Has $33,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $477.63 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $482.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.63.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.58.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

