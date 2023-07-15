Contrasting HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HomeStreet and Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 3 1 0 2.25 Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeStreet presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 275.89%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Merchants Bancorp.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. HomeStreet pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares HomeStreet and Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $355.86 million 0.37 $66.54 million $2.74 2.57 Merchants Bancorp $454.83 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

HomeStreet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Merchants Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 13.29% 9.10% 0.56% Merchants Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Merchants Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services. Its loan products include commercial real estate (CRE), multifamily, construction and land development, owner occupied CRE and commercial business loans; and single family, home equity, and other loans. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator. Its Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, which includes retail banking, commercial lending, agricultural lending, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, and small business administration lending. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

