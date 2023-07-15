Contrasting Loblaw Companies (LBLCF) & Its Rivals

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) is one of 64 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Loblaw Companies to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Loblaw Companies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Loblaw Companies
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Loblaw Companies Competitors
|1165
|2837
|3096
|115
|2.30
Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus target price of $137.75, indicating a potential upside of 54.60%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 101.18%. Given Loblaw Companies’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Loblaw Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Dividends
Insider and Institutional Ownership
70.9% of Loblaw Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Loblaw Companies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Loblaw Companies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Loblaw Companies Competitors
|1.94%
|14.83%
|4.85%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Loblaw Companies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Loblaw Companies
|N/A
|N/A
|-402.69
|Loblaw Companies Competitors
|$30.60 billion
|$667.40 million
|200.93
Loblaw Companies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Loblaw Companies. Loblaw Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Loblaw Companies peers beat Loblaw Companies on 11 of the 13 factors compared.
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores. This segment also includes in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores. The Financial Services segment provides credit card and banking services, the PC Optimum program, insurance brokerage services, and telecommunication services. It also offers PC Health app. The company provides its products and services under various brands. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada. Loblaw Companies Limited is a subsidiary of George Weston Limited.
