Contrasting Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) and LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

Maisons du Monde and LL Flooring are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of LL Flooring shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of LL Flooring shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maisons du Monde and LL Flooring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maisons du Monde N/A N/A N/A LL Flooring -2.49% -6.67% -2.80%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maisons du Monde 0 0 2 0 3.00 LL Flooring 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Maisons du Monde and LL Flooring, as reported by MarketBeat.

Maisons du Monde presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.61%. LL Flooring has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential downside of 15.14%. Given Maisons du Monde’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maisons du Monde is more favorable than LL Flooring.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maisons du Monde and LL Flooring’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maisons du Monde N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LL Flooring $1.11 billion 0.11 -$12.08 million ($0.94) -4.07

Maisons du Monde has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LL Flooring.

Summary

Maisons du Monde beats LL Flooring on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides home and living room related products in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products. It also provides furniture, such as sofas, chairs, beds, mattresses and bedframes, floor lamps, tables, and junior furniture; and tables and storage units comprising bookshelves, wardrobes, and cupboards, as well as outdoor furniture. In addition, the company offers warehouse logistics and order preparation services, as well as container transport services between harbor and warehouses. It provides its products under the Maisons du Monde brand. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Vertou, France.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company also offers its products through stores, digital platform, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. in January 2022. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

