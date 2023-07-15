Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $38.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Corning Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Corning has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

About Corning

(Get Free Report

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.