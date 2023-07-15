Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.89.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Cousins Properties Price Performance
Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $31.12.
Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cousins Properties
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.