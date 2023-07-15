Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $31.12.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.