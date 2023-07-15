Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Lowered to C$15.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CPG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.50 to C$13.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$9.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of C$941.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.8043478 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.