Critical Review: Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) vs. SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chykingyoung Investment Development and SPAR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Chykingyoung Investment Development alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A SPAR Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

9.2% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A SPAR Group 0.61% 11.79% 4.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and SPAR Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SPAR Group $261.27 million 0.11 -$730,000.00 $0.07 17.43

Chykingyoung Investment Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SPAR Group.

Volatility and Risk

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPAR Group beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

(Get Free Report)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About SPAR Group

(Get Free Report)

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. It also provides retailer specific services consisting of in-store services, including new store openings, new store sets and existing store resets and remodels, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. In addition, the company assembles furniture, grills, and other products in stores, homes, and offices; performs ongoing routed coverage at retail locations; and offers in-home and in-office assembly to customers who purchase their product from retailers. Further, it provides staff and distribution center experienced resources to retailers and consumer goods manufacturers; offers retail compliance and price audit services initiated by retailers and manufacturers and focuses on validating store promotions, auditing compliance with branding and signage, verifying product placement and displays, collecting inventory levels, and out-of-stock status; and competitive price intelligence gathering for retailers, as well as ensuring price accuracy and consistency within the retail itself. The company serves grocery discount, dollar, convenience, cash and carry, home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive, and office supply stores; pharmacies; and mass merchandisers. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.