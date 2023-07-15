Critical Review: Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) and Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF)

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Free Report) and Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mapfre and Assicurazioni Generali, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapfre 1 0 1 0 2.00 Assicurazioni Generali 1 0 0 0 1.00

Mapfre currently has a consensus price target of $1.73, suggesting a potential downside of 10.65%. Assicurazioni Generali has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.92%. Given Mapfre’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mapfre is more favorable than Assicurazioni Generali.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Mapfre pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Assicurazioni Generali pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Mapfre pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assicurazioni Generali pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Mapfre and Assicurazioni Generali’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mapfre N/A N/A N/A $0.26 7.57 Assicurazioni Generali N/A N/A N/A $1.24 16.23

Mapfre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assicurazioni Generali, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Mapfre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Assicurazioni Generali shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mapfre and Assicurazioni Generali’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapfre N/A N/A N/A Assicurazioni Generali N/A N/A N/A

About Mapfre

Mapfre, S.A. operates in the insurance, property, financial, and services sectors worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products. In addition, it offers solutions for large risks for aviation, energy, industry, construction, and other companies; and reinsurance services. In addition, it engages in the real estate, real estate investment management, and IT businesses; and provision of advisory and management services. The company offers its services to individuals, professionals, entrepreneurs, self-employed people, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations. The company was formerly known as Corporacion Mapfre and changed its name to Mapfre, S.A. in December 2006. Mapfre, S.A. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Majadahonda, Spain. Mapfre, S.A. is a subsidiary of Cartera Mapfre, S.L.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies. The company also provides equity and fixed-income funds, and alternative products; and financial holding, investment advisory, asset management, and financial planning services. It operates in Italy, Argentina, Austria, Bulgaria, Brazil, Croatia, Chile, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Montenegro, Philippines, the Americas, Southern Europe, and Asia under the Generali brand. The company was formerly known as Assicurazioni Generali Austro-Italiche and changed its name to Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. in 1848. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Trieste, Italy.

