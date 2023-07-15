Critical Review: Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) vs. Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY)

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Recruiter.com Group and Recruit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Recruit 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.9% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Recruit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -71.60% -205.76% -92.47% Recruit N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Recruit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $25.37 million 0.15 -$16.48 million ($1.28) -0.18 Recruit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Recruit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Summary

Recruit beats Recruiter.com Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Matching & Solutions segment offers marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others; and SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. It also provides HR solutions that support business clients' recruiting and hiring activities and individual users' job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Recruit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2012. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

