CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $6,840,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $6,840,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 322,479 shares of company stock valued at $48,258,248 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $149.40 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.85, a PEG ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.