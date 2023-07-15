Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CW. William Blair started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Shares of CW opened at $188.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.21 and its 200-day moving average is $170.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $127.61 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

