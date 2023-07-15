CyberArk Software Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($2.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyberArk Software in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($2.43) for the year. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Truist Financial began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.77.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $162.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.18.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 20.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

