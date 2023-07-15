Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $441,000.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,573,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The company’s revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

