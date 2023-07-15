D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.30. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

