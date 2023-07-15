D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $86.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $76.56. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,754,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,502 shares of company stock worth $2,004,865. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.