D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.41% of City Office REIT worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

CIO stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $227.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

