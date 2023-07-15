D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 539 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $84.34 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.