D James Bidzos Sells 5,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,530,595.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Thursday, July 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $432,900.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total value of $439,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $1,111,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $447,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $1,123,350.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $441,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $920,262.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $429,760.00.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.58. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $229.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About VeriSign

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.