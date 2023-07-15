DA Davidson Cuts First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Price Target to $13.00

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FGBI opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.36. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 15.20%. Analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

