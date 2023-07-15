Dan Christman Sells 13,434 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,831.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.45 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

