Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Sells $2,302,984.25 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.6 %

DRI opened at $167.44 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.07 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. Bank of America increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,731 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,340,000 after acquiring an additional 746,320 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

