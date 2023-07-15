DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 189 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

