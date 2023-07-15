DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 13,758 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

Insider Activity

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

