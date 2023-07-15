DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,446.82.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,135.72 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $657.72 and a 1 year high of $1,365.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,229.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,182.22. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

