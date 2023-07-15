DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

