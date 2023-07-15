DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $5.36 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

