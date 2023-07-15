DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Chubb Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CB opened at $188.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.84. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.