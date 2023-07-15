DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $7 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,737,000 after purchasing an additional 548,862 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,110,000 after purchasing an additional 76,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

BCE Stock Down 1.7 %

BCE opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.09%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.