DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCX. Barclays raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.