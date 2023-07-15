DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 653 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.70. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,952.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $458,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $69,578.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,952.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXST. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.