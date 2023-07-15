Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.10.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $414.61 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $293.18 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

