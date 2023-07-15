Delta Air Lines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 91,095 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 56,706 call options.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

