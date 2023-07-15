Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $350.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Shares of META opened at $308.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $316.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.76. The firm has a market cap of $791.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $9,616,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

