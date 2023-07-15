DICE Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.81) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICE Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %

DICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. SVB Securities downgraded DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.05. DICE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

In other news, CEO Kevin Judice sold 13,698 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $499,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Judice sold 13,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $499,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,685 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $493,071.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,654,558 shares of company stock worth $121,773,275. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,686,000 after buying an additional 1,640,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,680,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,747,000 after purchasing an additional 483,183 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 56.4% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,470 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 187,979 shares during the period.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

