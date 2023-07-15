Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.54) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.54) for the year. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine Opco’s current full-year earnings is ($3.90) per share.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53).

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

IRON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $46.17 on Thursday. Disc Medicine Opco has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Disc Medicine Opco news, insider Brian Richard Macdonald sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $194,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $580,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $57,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,772 shares in the company, valued at $50,284,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Richard Macdonald sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $194,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,268,780 shares of company stock worth $58,542,005 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.