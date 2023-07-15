Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $219,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $163.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

