DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives $57.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

DT Midstream Trading Down 2.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTM opened at $51.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.80. DT Midstream has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

