DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $122.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.01.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77.

Insider Activity

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in DTE Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

