Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,916,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,869,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,387,000 after buying an additional 934,581 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,729,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after buying an additional 407,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 120.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 578,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 315,825 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
