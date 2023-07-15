EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

EDP Renováveis Trading Up 0.7 %

EDP Renováveis stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

