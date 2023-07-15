Edward S. Lampert Sells 80,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,455,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AN opened at $176.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average of $135.43. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $180.68.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,366,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.88.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

