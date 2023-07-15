eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:EFTR)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will earn ($1.34) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.29. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,688,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

