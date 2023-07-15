Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Enovix in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the year. The consensus estimate for Enovix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share.

Get Enovix alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENVX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Enovix Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.36. Enovix has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enovix by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,301,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.