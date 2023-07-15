Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

About Enservco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

