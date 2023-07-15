Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Down 12.8 %
Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Enservco
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Further Reading
