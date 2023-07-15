Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Shares of CRDL stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

