Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year. The consensus estimate for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.28) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CKPT. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $76.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,651.55% and a negative net margin of 32,142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 696,535 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 159,272 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

